Location:Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
Map:12956 Modoc Road, White City, Oregon 97503
Phone: (541)-830-8466
Email:info@krisellecellars.com
Website:http://12956 Modoc Road
All Dates:Aug 30, 2019 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Summer Series - Jeff Kloetzel 5-7 pm

We will be ringing in a beautiful September weekend with a few remaining summer performances. Join us on the patio for a live performance by fan favorite, Jeff Kloetzel, from 5-7pm. We anticipate a great evening here at the Tasting Room, as we wrap up our August Celebrations and look onward to Fall.

We will be pouring award-winning wines all day long. Stop by for a glass or a bottle of your favorite Kriselle Cellars wine to be enjoyed during the show.

 No cover charge

Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room 12956 12956 Modoc Road, White City, Oregon 97503
