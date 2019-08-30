Summer Series - Jeff Kloetzel 5-7 pm

We will be ringing in a beautiful September weekend with a few remaining summer performances. Join us on the patio for a live performance by fan favorite, Jeff Kloetzel, from 5-7pm. We anticipate a great evening here at the Tasting Room, as we wrap up our August Celebrations and look onward to Fall.



We will be pouring award-winning wines all day long. Stop by for a glass or a bottle of your favorite Kriselle Cellars wine to be enjoyed during the show.

No cover charge