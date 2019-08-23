|Location:
|Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
|Map:
|12956 Modoc Road, White City, Oregon 97503
|Phone:
|(541)-830-8466
|Email:
|info@krisellecellars.com
|Website:
|http://12956 Modoc Road
|All Dates:
Summer Series - David Modica 5-7 pm
Join us on Friday, August 23rd, as David Modica winds down the Summer Series with a performance on the patio from 5-7pm. We look forward to an easy-going Friday evening. We will be serving up our wine-friendly paninis, as well as pouring through a few excellent flights. We hope to see you in the Tasting Room. No cover charge
Join us on the patio as we wind down with a live performance by David Modica