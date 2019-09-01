 Calendar Home
Location:Bells Up Winery
Map:27895 NE Bell Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035371328
Email:info@bellsupwinery.com
Website:http://bellsupwinery.com/event/summer-sendoff-labor-day-weekend-open-house-at-bells-up-winery-2
All Dates:Aug 31, 2019 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Sep 1, 2019 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Summer Sendoff: Labor Day Weekend Open House

Raise a glass to the end of summer (and stock up for the school year) at Bells Up’s Labor Day Weekend Open House.

Enjoy samples of our current wine line up from Noon – 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, and Sunday, September 1, no appointment necessary.

Tastings are $20 per person, deducted from a $75 purchase. Members of Bells Up’s Fanfare Club enjoy complimentary tastings throughout the event. Guests will sample four of Bells Up Winery’s handcrafted wines, paired with light fare and spectacular views of the Willamette Valley from the one and only wine porch.

Featured wines to include (pending availability):

- 2018 Rhapsody Pinot Blanc
- 2018 Prelude Estate Rosé of Pinot Noir
- 2016 Titan Willamette Valley Pinot Noir
- 2017 Candide Nemarniki Vineyard Reserve Pinot Noir

Located in the Chehalem Mountains AVA, Bells Up Winery is at 27895 NE Bell Road at the intersection of Zimri Drive. In its third year of operation, the label is one of Newberg’s newest micro-boutique wineries—making approximately 500 cases annually—and is always open by appointment.

Fee: $20

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

