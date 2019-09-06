 Calendar Home
Location:Durant Vineyards Tasting Room
Map:5510 NE Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 5038648502
Email:meg@durantoregon.com
Website:http://5510 NE Breyman Orchards Road
All Dates:Sep 6, 2019 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Summer Music Series - Leah Burgess

Live music, epic views & Durant Vineyards wine in the sunshine - Our Summer Music Series is back and better than ever! Enjoy wine by the glass and our signature picnic platters while overlooking the vineyards and listening to local talent.

Please no outside food.
Featured Musician: Leah & Austin are a duo with a unique sound, fusing modern and classic favorites

