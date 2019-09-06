|Location:
|Durant Vineyards Tasting Room
|Map:
|5510 NE Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|5038648502
|Email:
|meg@durantoregon.com
|Website:
|http://5510 NE Breyman Orchards Road
|All Dates:
Summer Music Series - Leah Burgess
Live music, epic views & Durant Vineyards wine in the sunshine - Our Summer Music Series is back and better than ever! Enjoy wine by the glass and our signature picnic platters while overlooking the vineyards and listening to local talent.
Please no outside food.
Featured Musician: Leah & Austin are a duo with a unique sound, fusing modern and classic favorites
Live music, epic views & Durant Vineyards wine - Our Summer Music Series is back!