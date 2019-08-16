|Location:
|Durant Vineyards Tasting Room
|Map:
|5510 NE Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|5038648502
|Email:
|meg@durantoregon.com
|Website:
|http://5510 NE Breyman Orchards Road
|All Dates:
Summer Music Series - Bri Cauz
Live music, epic views & Durant Vineyards wine in the sunshine - Our Summer Music Series is back and better than ever! Enjoy wine by the glass and our signature picnic platters while overlooking the vineyards and listening to local talent.
Please no outside food.
Featured Musician: Bri Cauz, a vibrant young singer, performer, and producer. Bri has undeniable talent and the ability to connect with her audience singing hits from artist like Coldplay, John Mayer and many others.
