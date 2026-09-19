Summer Jams Oktoberfest at Rain Dance Vineyards

Celebrate the kick-off of Oktoberfest at Rain Dance Vineyards on Saturday, September 19th from 4-7pm! We’ll have your Oktoberfest food favorites along with complimentary beer samples from our local brewery partners + live music from Nick Walker.



-Saturday, September 19th

-4-7pm

-No cover charge

-Oktoberfest food favorites, wine, local beer, and mocktails available for purchase

-Complimentary samples from our local brewery partners

-German attire encouraged



Complimentary Tickets: https://raindancevineyards.com/product/summer-jams-september-19th



Location: 3004 NE Zimri Drive, Newberg OR 97132

Fee: $No cover charge. Food and beverage available for purchase.