|Location:
|Rain Dance Vineyards
|Map:
|3004 NE Zimri Drive, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|503-538-0197
|Email:
|info@raindancevineyards.com
|Website:
|https://raindancevineyards.com/product/summer-jams-september-19th
|All Dates:
Summer Jams Oktoberfest at Rain Dance Vineyards
Celebrate the kick-off of Oktoberfest at Rain Dance Vineyards on Saturday, September 19th from 4-7pm! We’ll have your Oktoberfest food favorites along with complimentary beer samples from our local brewery partners + live music from Nick Walker.
-Saturday, September 19th
-4-7pm
-No cover charge
-Oktoberfest food favorites, wine, local beer, and mocktails available for purchase
-Complimentary samples from our local brewery partners
-German attire encouraged
Complimentary Tickets: https://raindancevineyards.com/product/summer-jams-september-19th
Location: 3004 NE Zimri Drive, Newberg OR 97132
Fee: $No cover charge. Food and beverage available for purchase.
Celebrate the kick-off of Oktoberfest at Rain Dance Vineyards! We’ll have your Oktoberfest food favorites along with complimentary beer samples from our local brewery partners + live music from Nick Walker.