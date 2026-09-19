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Location:Rain Dance Vineyards
Map:3004 NE Zimri Drive, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503-538-0197
Email:info@raindancevineyards.com
Website:https://raindancevineyards.com/product/summer-jams-september-19th
All Dates:Sep 19, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Live music, food and festivities from 4-7pm

Summer Jams Oktoberfest at Rain Dance Vineyards

Celebrate the kick-off of Oktoberfest at Rain Dance Vineyards on Saturday, September 19th from 4-7pm! We’ll have your Oktoberfest food favorites along with complimentary beer samples from our local brewery partners + live music from Nick Walker.

-Saturday, September 19th
-4-7pm
-No cover charge
-Oktoberfest food favorites, wine, local beer, and mocktails available for purchase
-Complimentary samples from our local brewery partners
-German attire encouraged

Complimentary Tickets: https://raindancevineyards.com/product/summer-jams-september-19th

Location: 3004 NE Zimri Drive, Newberg OR 97132

 

Fee: $No cover charge. Food and beverage available for purchase.

Celebrate the kick-off of Oktoberfest at Rain Dance Vineyards! We’ll have your Oktoberfest food favorites along with complimentary beer samples from our local brewery partners + live music from Nick Walker.

Rain Dance Vineyards
Rain Dance Vineyards 97132 3004 NE Zimri Drive, Newberg, Oregon 97132
September (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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