|Location:
|Meadows Estate Vineyard & Winery
|Map:
|175 Hogan Road,, Oakland, Oregon 97462
|Phone:
|541-315-3004
|Email:
|info@meadowsestatewinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.meadowsestatewinery.com
|All Dates:
Summer Concert
Bring your whole family, blankets and/or lawn chairs, please NO dogs. There will be a children’s area complete with outdoor games and face painting ($5).
$20 Adults | $10 Children 13-20 | Free under 12
Family Pass $45 - 2 adult and 2 children (13-20)
Adult tickets will get you in the door and a (1) glass of wine or (1) beer
Child ticket (13-20) will get them in the door and an (1) ice cream
There will be a limited amount of tickets available at the door.
(Adult tickets: $25.00)
To purchase your ticket(s) online go to:
https://www.meadowsestatewinery.com/events/
OR call 541-315-3004 Thursday-Sunday 2pm to 6pm
We have room to spare and lots of clean, fresh, air!