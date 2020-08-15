 Calendar Home
Location:Meadows Estate Vineyard & Winery
Map:175 Hogan Road,, Oakland, Oregon 97462
Phone: 541-315-3004
Email:info@meadowsestatewinery.com
Website:http://www.meadowsestatewinery.com
All Dates:Aug 15, 2020 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm Concert starts @ 5:30pm

Summer Concert

Bring your whole family, blankets and/or lawn chairs, please NO dogs. There will be a children’s area complete with outdoor games and face painting ($5).
$20 Adults | $10 Children 13-20 | Free under 12
Family Pass $45 - 2 adult and 2 children (13-20)

Adult tickets will get you in the door and a (1) glass of wine or (1) beer
Child ticket (13-20) will get them in the door and an (1) ice cream

There will be a limited amount of tickets available at the door.
(Adult tickets: $25.00)

To purchase your ticket(s) online go to:
https://www.meadowsestatewinery.com/events/
OR call 541-315-3004 Thursday-Sunday 2pm to 6pm

Fee: $20 for Adults; children free

We have room to spare and lots of clean, fresh, air!

Meadows Estate Vineyard & Winery
