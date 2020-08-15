Summer Concert

Bring your whole family, blankets and/or lawn chairs, please NO dogs. There will be a children’s area complete with outdoor games and face painting ($5).

$20 Adults | $10 Children 13-20 | Free under 12

Family Pass $45 - 2 adult and 2 children (13-20)



Adult tickets will get you in the door and a (1) glass of wine or (1) beer

Child ticket (13-20) will get them in the door and an (1) ice cream



There will be a limited amount of tickets available at the door.

(Adult tickets: $25.00)



To purchase your ticket(s) online go to:

https://www.meadowsestatewinery.com/events/

OR call 541-315-3004 Thursday-Sunday 2pm to 6pm

