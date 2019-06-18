 Calendar Home
Location:Utopia Vineyard
Map:17445 NE Ribbon Ridge Rd., Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 5036871671
Email:info@utopiawine.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/summer-bocce-ball-league-begins.html
All Dates:Jun 18, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Summer Bocce' Ball League Begins

Fifth Annual Bocce Ball League begins here at the vineyard on Tuesday, June 18th and ends on Tuesday, August 20th.

Event Details:

Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm, Utopia Estate Vineyard, Ribbon Ridge, 8 Eight Player Teams, $25.00 Per Individual.

Register Your Team Today! Email: info@utopiawine.com

For questions contact dan@utopiawine.com or call (503) 687-1671

To benefit Performing Arts and Natural Sciences of the Greater Portland Metro Area

All the Best,
-Daniel

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @Utopia Vineyard for the latest news and events.

Fee: $25

Fifth Annual Bocce Ball League begins here at the vineyard on Tuesday, June 18th and ends on Tuesday

Utopia Vineyard
Utopia Vineyard 17445 17445 NE Ribbon Ridge Rd., Newberg, Oregon 97132
June (2019)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable