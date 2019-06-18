|Location:
|Utopia Vineyard
|Map:
|17445 NE Ribbon Ridge Rd., Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|5036871671
|Email:
|info@utopiawine.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/summer-bocce-ball-league-begins.html
|All Dates:
Summer Bocce' Ball League Begins
Fifth Annual Bocce Ball League begins here at the vineyard on Tuesday, June 18th and ends on Tuesday, August 20th.
Event Details:
Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm, Utopia Estate Vineyard, Ribbon Ridge, 8 Eight Player Teams, $25.00 Per Individual.
Register Your Team Today! Email: info@utopiawine.com
For questions contact dan@utopiawine.com or call (503) 687-1671
To benefit Performing Arts and Natural Sciences of the Greater Portland Metro Area
All the Best,
-Daniel
Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @Utopia Vineyard for the latest news and events.
Fee: $25
