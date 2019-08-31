Styring Summer Saturdays: Tastings on the Patio

Sit back, relax and enjoy the breathtaking views as we pour on the Styring patio from noon until 4 pm every Saturday this summer, June 1 through August 31. No appointment required!



We’ll be offering a special tasting of our unreleased White Pinot Noir. It’s cool, crisp and the perfect wine for a warm summer day. Available for sale in limited quantities.



We’ll also pour from our award-winning portfolio of grape-to-table wines, several recently rated by Wine Enthusiast:

• 2015 Estate Pinot Noir, just released and rated 94

• Whimsy Riesling, rated 91

• 2014 Signature Pinot Noir, rated 93

• 2013 Reckless Petit Verdot/Cabernet Sauvignon blend

• A Dessert wine selection



Bring along your favorite friends, pack a picnic and spend the afternoon basking in the beauty of our Willamette Valley family farm. At Styring, there’s something for everyone in your tasting party!



Can’t make it on a Saturday? You can always text us to schedule a tasting another time at 503-866-6741.



$10 per person tasting fee refunded per bottle purchased.



Find something distinctive, unforgettable, inspiring and true at Styring: a hidden gem in the Willamette Valley.

Fee: $Tasting Fee: $10 per person, refundable per bottle purchased