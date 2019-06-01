|Location:
|Styring
|Map:
|19960 NE Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5038666741
|Email:
|kelley@styringvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.styringvineyards.biz/styring-summer-saturdays-2019/
|All Dates:
Styring Summer Saturdays: Tastings on the Patio
Sit back, relax and enjoy the breathtaking views as we pour on the Styring patio from noon until 4 pm every Saturday this summer, June 1 through August 31. No appointment required!
We’ll be offering a special tasting of our unreleased White Pinot Noir. It’s cool, crisp and the perfect wine for a warm summer day. Available for sale in limited quantities.
We’ll also pour from our award-winning portfolio of grape-to-table wines, several recently rated by Wine Enthusiast:
• 2015 Estate Pinot Noir, just released and rated 94
• Whimsy Riesling, rated 91
• 2014 Signature Pinot Noir, rated 93
• 2013 Reckless Petit Verdot/Cabernet Sauvignon blend
• A Dessert wine selection
Bring along your favorite friends, pack a picnic and spend the afternoon basking in the beauty of our Willamette Valley family farm. At Styring, there’s something for everyone in your tasting party!
Can’t make it on a Saturday? You can always text us to schedule a tasting another time at 503-866-6741.
$10 per person tasting fee refunded per bottle purchased.
Find something distinctive, unforgettable, inspiring and true at Styring: a hidden gem in the Willamette Valley.
Fee: $Tasting Fee: $10 per person, refundable per bottle purchased
Tastings on the Styring patio. Noon-4 pm, Saturdays from Jun 1 - Aug 31, No Appointment Required