Styring RIXI Sparkling Release Celebration

We're breaking out the bubbly at Styring Vineyards! Join us for the tasting celebration of RIXI Vintage Brut 2017 from 11 am-5 pm on Saturday, February 8, featuring a LIVE demonstration of sabering sparkling wine bottles at Noon, 1 and 2 pm.



We'll also be pouring from our award-winning portfolio of grape-to-table wines: 96-rated Pinot Noir, Petit Verdot and Dessert Wines. At Styring, there's something for everyone in your tasting party!



Styring is a small, authentic, family owned/operated vineyard and winery using sustainable farming practices. Find something distinctive, unforgettable, inspiring and true at Styring: a hidden gem in the Willamette Valley.



Tasting Fee: $15 per person, complimentary for club members, refundable per bottle purchased

