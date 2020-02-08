 Calendar Home
Location:Styring Vineyards
Map:19960 NE Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-866-6741
Email:kelley@styringvineyards.com
Website:http://https://www.styringvineyards.biz/sparkling_wine_release/
All Dates:Feb 8, 2020 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Styring RIXI Sparkling Release Celebration

We're breaking out the bubbly at Styring Vineyards! Join us for the tasting celebration of RIXI Vintage Brut 2017 from 11 am-5 pm on Saturday, February 8, featuring a LIVE demonstration of sabering sparkling wine bottles at Noon, 1 and 2 pm.

We'll also be pouring from our award-winning portfolio of grape-to-table wines: 96-rated Pinot Noir, Petit Verdot and Dessert Wines. At Styring, there's something for everyone in your tasting party!

Styring is a small, authentic, family owned/operated vineyard and winery using sustainable farming practices. Find something distinctive, unforgettable, inspiring and true at Styring: a hidden gem in the Willamette Valley.

Tasting Fee: $15 per person, complimentary for club members, refundable per bottle purchased

 

Fee: $15 per person, refundable per bottle purchased

Help us pop the cork on our first-ever méthode champenoise sparkling wine!

Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
