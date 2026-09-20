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Location:Black Dog Vineyard
Map:8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton, OR 97111
Phone: 971-281-6892
Email:info@theblackdogvineyard.com
Website:https://theblackdogvineyard.com
All Dates:Sep 20, 2026 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Strings in the Vineyard

Strings in The Vineyard, Sunday, 9/20/26, 6:30 - 8:30 pm: Black Dog Vineyard will be hosting its first ever concert series in the vineyard. Join us for a magical evening under the Oak Tree as local violin/cello musicians perform while you enjoy a glass of wine and charcuterie spread provided by your host. Ticket price includes music, first glass of wine (white pinot, rose or 2024 red Pinot) and charcuterie. Picnics are also welcome. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and sit back and enjoy. 21+ only please. It is a short 5 minute walk on a grass road from the parking lot to the top of the hill. Can be uneven, so sensible shoes are a must. Ticket is $40/person and limited to 40 people. RSVP by 9/13/26. Tickets may be transferred to another party up to 7 days prior to the event, but there will be no refunds if you have to cancel.

 

Fee: $40

Strings Concert Series at the Black Dog Vineyard

Black Dog Vineyard
Black Dog Vineyard 97111 8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton, OR 97111
September (2026)
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