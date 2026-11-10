|Location:
|Silverback Estate Winery
|Map:
|11374 Sunnyview Road NE, Salem, Oregon 97317
|Phone:
|(866) 803-9463
|Email:
|info@silverbackwine.com
|Website:
|https://silverbackwine.com/
|All Dates:
Stock Your Cellar Weekend
Find the perfect wines to stock your cellar at Silverback Estate!
Non-members can enjoy 15% off wine purchases.
Wine Club Members get an extra 10% off their discounted club pricing.
Want to stock up by the case?
30% off mix-and-match case of 12 bottles or whole cases on the following:
2021 Ridge Runner Pommard
2021 Uptown Pinot Noir
2022 Ridge Runner Chardonnay
2022 Ridge Runner Pinot Gris
We’re opening at 12 PM on Friday & Saturday, so come see the Troop and stock up for the holidays!
Please note: Limited and Reserve wines are excluded from this promotion, while supplies last, in-person only, November 27th-29th.
Stock Up, Silverback Style all Weekend Long!