Stock Your Cellar Weekend

Find the perfect wines to stock your cellar at Silverback Estate!



Non-members can enjoy 15% off wine purchases.



Wine Club Members get an extra 10% off their discounted club pricing.







Want to stock up by the case?



30% off mix-and-match case of 12 bottles or whole cases on the following:



2021 Ridge Runner Pommard



2021 Uptown Pinot Noir



2022 Ridge Runner Chardonnay



2022 Ridge Runner Pinot Gris





We’re opening at 12 PM on Friday & Saturday, so come see the Troop and stock up for the holidays!



Please note: Limited and Reserve wines are excluded from this promotion, while supplies last, in-person only, November 27th-29th.