Location:Coria Estates Winery
Map:8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
Phone: 503.363.0525
Email:events@coriaestates.com
Website:http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings
All Dates:Mar 15, 2020 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

St Patrick's Day Celebration at Coria Estates

Grab your family and friends, don your greenest attire and come celebrate St Patrick’s Day at Coria Estates! We will have Portland-based Irish band Biddy on the Bench playing their fun and festive music from 2-5pm. C.O.B food truck will also be up all day serving food to our hungry crowd. Sláinte!

