|Location:
|Coria Estates Winery
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|503.363.0525
|Email:
|events@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings
|All Dates:
St Patrick's Day Celebration at Coria Estates
Grab your family and friends, don your greenest attire and come celebrate St Patrick’s Day at Coria Estates! We will have Portland-based Irish band Biddy on the Bench playing their fun and festive music from 2-5pm. C.O.B food truck will also be up all day serving food to our hungry crowd. Sláinte!
