Location:stanfords restaurant and bar, hillsboro oregon
Map:2770 nw 188th ave, hillsboro, oregon 97124
Phone: 503-645-8000
Email:gwestergaard@stanfords.com
All Dates:Feb 5, 2020 - Mar 19, 2020 7 pm

SPRING WINEMAKERS DINNER FEATURING STOLLER WINERY

join us for an evening celebrating the beginning of spring featuring Stoller Winery, Stanford's in house chef Greg Lopez preparing 5 courses of curated dishes, and Stanford's in house Sommelier Sandi Schmitt on hand to guide guests through this beautiful series of wines.

 

Fee: $90.00 including gratuity

wine pairing dinner featuring a special menu paired with Stoller Winery wines.

