|Location:
|stanfords restaurant and bar, hillsboro oregon
|Map:
|2770 nw 188th ave, hillsboro, oregon 97124
|Phone:
|503-645-8000
|Email:
|gwestergaard@stanfords.com
|All Dates:
SPRING WINEMAKERS DINNER FEATURING STOLLER WINERY
join us for an evening celebrating the beginning of spring featuring Stoller Winery, Stanford's in house chef Greg Lopez preparing 5 courses of curated dishes, and Stanford's in house Sommelier Sandi Schmitt on hand to guide guests through this beautiful series of wines.
Fee: $90.00 including gratuity
