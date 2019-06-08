 Calendar Home
All Dates:Jun 8, 2019 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Spring Winemaker's Dinner w/ Chef Karl Holl

We are excited to welcome Chef Karl Holl of Spatzle & Speck and Park Ave. Fine Wines to Alloro Vineyard for our Spring Winemaker's Dinner! Named PDX Monthly's 2018 Chef of the Year, Chef Karl is a rare combination of chef, butcher, forager and farmer.

Growing up in a small town in Vermont, Karl’s passion for cooking started at a very young age. He cooked alongside his Oma at her small restaurant and quickly knew that he wanted to pursue a career in food.

Today he draws inspiration from his love of northern Italian cuisine and his Oma's German roots. Growing and raising everything he cooks, leaving no ingredient left behind, he redefines "farm-to-table" cooking.

 

Fee: $140

