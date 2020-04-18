 Calendar Home
Location:Winter's Hill Estate
Map:6451 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: 5038644592
Email:cellardoor@wintershillwine.com
Website:http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cellar-door-club-pick-up-party-tickets-82277918469
All Dates:Apr 18, 2020

Spring Release Party

You are invited to join us for our semiannual Cellar Door Wine Club Pick-Up Party. This is your opportunity to sample the current wines in the club shipment, and meet with the Gladharts to learn more about the estate property, the winery and the wines.

Not a Cellar Door Club Member? That is okay. You are invited to join the party as well!

Join us from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Complimentary tastings for Cellar Door Club members and 4 guests, $15 tasting for non-club members.

 

Fee: $15

Winter's Hill Estate
Winter's Hill Estate 97114 6451 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

