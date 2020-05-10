Spring Fullerton Wine Club Pick Up Party Day 2

Our Spring Pick Up Party will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 9-10 from 12:00-5:00pm. Sunday the 10th is Mother's Day. Bring the mothers in your life, or any special woman, and they receive a pour of sparkling rose' on the house, as well as a special discount on 2018 Three Otters Rosé. Join us to taste through the newly released wines while mingling with the Fullerton team and fellow club members. Members can bring 1-4 guests, depending upon club level. Additional guests and non-members are welcome for $25 per person, which covers the tasting + appetizers.



