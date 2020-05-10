 Calendar Home
Location:Fullerton Wine Bar and Tasting Room
Map:1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland, Oregon 97209
Phone: 612-554-0356
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/spring%20fullerton%20wine%20club%20pick%20up%20party%20day%202.html
All Dates:May 10, 2020 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Spring Fullerton Wine Club Pick Up Party Day 2

Our Spring Pick Up Party will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 9-10 from 12:00-5:00pm. Sunday the 10th is Mother's Day. Bring the mothers in your life, or any special woman, and they receive a pour of sparkling rose' on the house, as well as a special discount on 2018 Three Otters Rosé. Join us to taste through the newly released wines while mingling with the Fullerton team and fellow club members. Members can bring 1-4 guests, depending upon club level. Additional guests and non-members are welcome for $25 per person, which covers the tasting + appetizers.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

