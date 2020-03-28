Spring Flower Welcome Sign Class at Chateau Bianca

Join Red Sled Workshop at Chateau Bianca and make one of our popular Spring Flower Welcome Signs! We teach you painting tips and walk you through step by step! If you’ve taken one of our previous Porch Sign classes (Snowman, Christmas tree, sunflower) you can sign up, at a discount, and paint the backside. Please come 30 min early for backside.

Grab a friend or family member, and get ready for a fun time of creativity and wine!

Fee: $45