Location:AniChe Cellars
Map:71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
Phone: (360) 624-6531
Email:info@anichecellars.com
Website:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spooky-season-paint-sip-food-for-all-fundrasier-tickets-980613791247?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
All Dates:Oct 19, 2024 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Spooky Season Paint & Sip: Food for All

Washington Gorge Action Programs and community fundraising effort Food For All wants you to support your local food bank!

Join us for a fun evening of painting, wine and wickedly delightful views from AniChe's patio!

Ticket holders receive all the materials and guidance from Joy's Art Studio to be able to bring home their own masterpiece, as well as a complimentary glass of local Columbia Gorge wine, a decked out grazing board featuring local produce and makers, and two free raffle tickets.

Silent Auction, Wine Wall and Raffle at the event!

All proceeds will go directly to Washington Gorge Action Programs' food bank program; serving 4 in person food banks and mobile truck servicing both Klickitat and Skamania counties.

 

Fee: $80-$105

Support your local food bank atop a stunning vista of the Columbia Gorge!

