Special Release - 2018 Malbec
Join us at the tasting room as we release our 2018 Malbec. This is a perfect wine for hearty fall dishes and game meats. So far this year our 2018 Malbec has earned a "Best of Class" and Platinum Medal (95 points) from the 2020 Monterey Int'l Wine Competition and a Gold Medal (92 points) from the 2020 San Diego Wine Competition.