|Location:
|Reustle Vineyard
|Map:
|960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
|Phone:
|5414596060
|Email:
|wine@reustlevineyards.com
|Website:
|http://www.reustlevineyards.com
|All Dates:
Special Release - 2018 Malbec
Join us at the tasting room as we release our 2018 Malbec. This is a perfect wine for hearty fall dishes and game meats. So far this year our 2018 Malbec has earned a "Best of Class" and Platinum Medal (95 points) from the 2020 Monterey Int'l Wine Competition and a Gold Medal (92 points) from the 2020 San Diego Wine Competition.
Fee: $0.00
Wine & Food; Wine & Entertainment