Location:Reustle Vineyard
Map:960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
Phone: 5414596060
Email:wine@reustlevineyards.com
Website:http://www.reustlevineyards.com
All Dates:Sep 26, 2020 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Special Release - 2018 Malbec

Join us at the tasting room as we release our 2018 Malbec. This is a perfect wine for hearty fall dishes and game meats. So far this year our 2018 Malbec has earned a "Best of Class" and Platinum Medal (95 points) from the 2020 Monterey Int'l Wine Competition and a Gold Medal (92 points) from the 2020 San Diego Wine Competition.

 

Fee: $0.00

Wine & Food; Wine & Entertainment

Reustle Vineyard
960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
