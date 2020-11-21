 Calendar Home
Location:Reustle Vineyard
Map:960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
Phone: 5414596060
Email:wine@reustlevineyards.com
Website:http://www.reustlevineyards.com
All Dates:Nov 21, 2020 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Special Release - 2017 Merlot

Aged a little longer in barrel, this Merlot is soft and silky... the way Merlot should be. Come out and experience our Merlot while it lasts. So far this year, our 2017 Merlot has earned a Gold Medal at the 2020 San Diego Wine Competition.

 

Fee: $0.00

Wine & Entertainment; Wine & Food

