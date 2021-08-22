|Location:
|ROCO Winery
|Map:
|13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5035387625
|Email:
|marketing@rocowinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://rocowinery.com/events/sparklingsunday_aug22/
|All Dates:
Sparkling Sunday: Oysters & Bubbles
Nothing beats that first sip of bubbly after slurping a fresh, bright oyster. NW Fresh Seafood brings its delicacies to the winery for an afternoon of summer relaxation with live music by Henry Holden.
Reservations are $35 and include a glass of RMS sparkling wine with a sampler plate of oysters on the half shell, bay shrimp ceviche, and ahi poke. RMS bottle purchases will be 10% off that day only.
