 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Winery
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035387625
Email:marketing@rocowinery.com
Website:http://https://rocowinery.com/events/sparklingsunday_aug22/
All Dates:Aug 22, 2021 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Sparkling Sunday: Oysters & Bubbles

Nothing beats that first sip of bubbly after slurping a fresh, bright oyster. NW Fresh Seafood brings its delicacies to the winery for an afternoon of summer relaxation with live music by Henry Holden.

Reservations are $35 and include a glass of RMS sparkling wine with a sampler plate of oysters on the half shell, bay shrimp ceviche, and ahi poke. RMS bottle purchases will be 10% off that day only.

 

Oysters and bubbles with NW Fresh Seafood

ROCO Winery
ROCO Winery 13260 13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
August (2021)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |   Archives  |   Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2021 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable