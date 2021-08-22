Sparkling Sunday: Oysters & Bubbles

Nothing beats that first sip of bubbly after slurping a fresh, bright oyster. NW Fresh Seafood brings its delicacies to the winery for an afternoon of summer relaxation with live music by Henry Holden.



Reservations are $35 and include a glass of RMS sparkling wine with a sampler plate of oysters on the half shell, bay shrimp ceviche, and ahi poke. RMS bottle purchases will be 10% off that day only.