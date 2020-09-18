Spanish Tapas Cooking Class & Wine

We are excited to offer a series of cooking classes with a maximum of 10 guests to ensure that everyone has their own cooking station that are 6 ft apart from each other. (Please remember to bring your mask!)



This class is about 2.5 hours and you can participate in a “hands-on” cooking class.



During the class you will enjoy samples of new & library wines from Natalie’s Estate Winery along with dining on the tapas dishes you have learned how to prepare! Boyd and Cassandra will share their wines with you as well as enjoy the evening with you too.



This is our 2nd cooking class of the series and you will be learning to cook authentic Spanish tapas.



Drink, eat, learn and have fun!



You will learn how to make the following delicious tapas:

Chorizo pupusa with avocado crema and pickled cabbage slaw

Crab cakes w/creamy lemon mustard sauce on a bed of frisa salad

Mushrooms Fritters with romesco sauce

Flan (Creme Carmel)





Natalie's Estate wines served throughout the evening:

2019 Oregon Chardonnay

2015 Tempranillo

2014 Syrah

2014 Sangiovese





When: Friday, September 18th

Time: 6 pm – 8:30 pm

Where: Cookin’ Class, 9265 SW Greenburg Rd., Tigard, OR 97223

(Behind the Chair Outlet Store)

Cost: $85 per person includes wine, tapas you have prepared and the cooking lesson.



Reservations: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/cookinclass/items/238709/?full-items=yes&flow=358622



Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/314175412964406

Questions call 503-807-5008.

Fee: $85 per person