|Location:
|Youngberg Hill Event Center
|Map:
|10660 Southwest Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|9719012177
|Email:
|carrie@youngberghill.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.cellarpass.com/souper-bowl-chili-cookoff-party-2020-tickets-5427?w=1
|All Dates:
Souper Bowl Chili Cook-Off Party 2020
Wayne thinks he makes the best chili in the world and is challenging you to a Chili Cook-off on Super Bowl Sunday. Bring your best pot of chili for the chance to win the trophy “Youngberg Hill Chili Cook-off Winner”.
Here’s how to enter:
*Make reservations
*Bring your best pot of chili (crock pot is recommended)
*Bring any fixins’ to top your chili (sour cream, cheese, onions, etc)
We provide:
*A cord to plug in your crock pot
*Napkins, spoons, and bowls
You don’t have to make chili to join the party. You can attend, watch the game, drink some wine/beer, and eat lots of chili. Wine, beer & nonalcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.
Wine, chili and the Super Bowl at Youngberg Hill.