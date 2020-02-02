 Calendar Home
Location:Youngberg Hill Event Center
Map:10660 Southwest Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 9719012177
Email:carrie@youngberghill.com
Website:http://https://www.cellarpass.com/souper-bowl-chili-cookoff-party-2020-tickets-5427?w=1
All Dates:Feb 2, 2020 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Souper Bowl Chili Cook-Off Party 2020

Wayne thinks he makes the best chili in the world and is challenging you to a Chili Cook-off on Super Bowl Sunday. Bring your best pot of chili for the chance to win the trophy “Youngberg Hill Chili Cook-off Winner”.

Here’s how to enter:
*Make reservations
*Bring your best pot of chili (crock pot is recommended)
*Bring any fixins’ to top your chili (sour cream, cheese, onions, etc)

We provide:
*A cord to plug in your crock pot
*Napkins, spoons, and bowls

You don’t have to make chili to join the party. You can attend, watch the game, drink some wine/beer, and eat lots of chili. Wine, beer & nonalcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

Wine, chili and the Super Bowl at Youngberg Hill.

Youngberg Hill Event Center
Youngberg Hill Event Center 10660 10660 Southwest Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
February (2020)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable