Souper Bowl Chili Cook-Off Party 2020

Wayne thinks he makes the best chili in the world and is challenging you to a Chili Cook-off on Super Bowl Sunday. Bring your best pot of chili for the chance to win the trophy “Youngberg Hill Chili Cook-off Winner”.



Here’s how to enter:

*Make reservations

*Bring your best pot of chili (crock pot is recommended)

*Bring any fixins’ to top your chili (sour cream, cheese, onions, etc)



We provide:

*A cord to plug in your crock pot

*Napkins, spoons, and bowls



You don’t have to make chili to join the party. You can attend, watch the game, drink some wine/beer, and eat lots of chili. Wine, beer & nonalcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.