Location:Airlie Winery
Map:15305 Dunn Forest Rd, Monmouth, Oregon 97361
Phone: 503-838-6013
Email:airlie@airliewinery.com
Sounds of Summer Sundays at Airlie Winery

Pack your picnic and prepare for an afternoon of relaxation as The Cooper Hollow Jazztet entertain you with jazz mainstream, both new and old. The show runs from 3 to 6 pm, Sunday July 28, 2019. Cost is $10 per person, $5 for Airlie Wine Club members (limit 2).

 

Fee: $10

Airlie Winery
Airlie Winery 15305 15305 Dunn Forest Rd, Monmouth, Oregon 97361
