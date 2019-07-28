Location: Airlie Winery Map: 15305 Dunn Forest Rd, Monmouth, Oregon 97361 Phone: 503-838-6013 Email: airlie@airliewinery.com Website: http://https://kazzit.com/event/sounds-of-summer-sundays-at-airlie-winery-5ccf6b727e42a.html All Dates: Jul 28, 2019 Pack your picnic and prepare for an afternoon of relaxation as The Cooper Hollow Jazztet entertain you to the sounds of mainstream jazz, both new and old.



Sounds of Summer Sundays at Airlie Winery

Pack your picnic and prepare for an afternoon of relaxation as The Cooper Hollow Jazztet entertain you with jazz mainstream, both new and old. The show runs from 3 to 6 pm, Sunday July 28, 2019. Cost is $10 per person, $5 for Airlie Wine Club members (limit 2).

Fee: $10