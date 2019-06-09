|Location:
|Airlie Winery
|Map:
|15305 Dunn Forest Rd, Monmouth,, Oregon 97361
|Phone:
|503-838-6013
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/sounds-of-summer-sundays-at-airlie-winery-5ccf6805a990e.html
|All Dates:
Sounds of Summer Sundays at Airlie Winery
Pack your picnic and help us kick off the season with Stop Time. Enjoy a mix of electric and acoustic jazz from Miles Davis to Pat Metheny. The show runs from 3 to 6 pm, Sunday June 9, 2019. Cost is $10 per person, $5 for Airlie Wine Club members (limit 2).
Fee: $ 10