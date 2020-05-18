Sommeliers Choice Awards

With an aim to provide on-premise buyers and sommeliers a valuable benchmark for understanding which wines would make a compelling addition to a wine list, Sommeliers Choice Awards is going to take place in San Francisco on 18 May 2020. A judging panel of top level sommeliers, on-premise wine buyers and wine directors at U.S. restaurants, bars, pubs, and clubs, will meet in San Francisco to judge the wines coming from across the globe. Medals will be awarded to those wines that meet very specific judging criteria, with a goal of identifying wines that should become additions to restaurant wine lists. Wines will be judged on the basis of Food Parability, Typicity, Value, Quality, and Package. Each of the SCA winners will be either awarded with Double Gold, Gold, Silver or Bronze, which will be based on a separate weighted score for each of the parts of the judging process. The scores will be added up to give a final score from which individual prizes will be awarded. For example, wine scoring 96 points and above will be awarded double gold, wine scoring points between 90-95 will be awarded gold and so on. If you are someone who is looking to sell more and more of his wines to the on-premise establishments such as restaurants, hotels, pubs, and bars, then you need to enter the Sommeliers Choice Awards. As winning a Sommeliers Choice Award is a mark of excellence that is recognized across the wine industry. Especially if you are a wine producer or merchant from a non-U.S. wine destination, this is the perfect chance to win recognition for your wines within the U.S. marketplace.

