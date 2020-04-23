 Calendar Home
Location:Multnomah Athletic Club
Map:1849 SW Salmon Street, Portland, Oregon 97205
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/smile-oregon-gala.html
All Dates:Apr 23, 2020 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Smile Oregon Gala

We will be pouring our gargantua Syrah and a few select Bergström Wines at this fantastic evening featuring delicious appetizers, desserts, cocktails served, along with a silent auction of unique items and experiences. All event proceeds benefit children affected by cleft and craniofacial conditions in Oregon and SW Washington.

