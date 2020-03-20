|Location:
|Domaine de Broglie
|Map:
|6475 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, Oregon 97114
|Phone:
|503-376-1600
|Email:
|info@domainedebroglie.com
|Website:
|http://6475 Northeast Hilltop Lane
|All Dates:
Sip at Sunset
Start the weekend right at Domaine de Broglie! Extended hours with glass and bottle purchases every Friday. Join us for wine tastings, cheese & charcuterie, board & lawn games, and music on the record player – all complemented by our incredible sunset views. This is the ideal way to start your weekend of tastings on the Dundee Hills. BYOV: Bring Your Own Vinyl, and we may play it on the record player or browse through our collection!
After-hours tastings