Location:Domaine de Broglie
Map:6475 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: 503-376-1600
Email:info@domainedebroglie.com
Website:http://6475 Northeast Hilltop Lane
All Dates:Mar 20, 2020 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm every Friday

Sip at Sunset

Start the weekend right at Domaine de Broglie! Extended hours with glass and bottle purchases every Friday. Join us for wine tastings, cheese & charcuterie, board & lawn games, and music on the record player – all complemented by our incredible sunset views. This is the ideal way to start your weekend of tastings on the Dundee Hills. BYOV: Bring Your Own Vinyl, and we may play it on the record player or browse through our collection!

After-hours tastings

Domaine de Broglie
6475 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, Oregon 97114
