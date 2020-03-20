Sip at Sunset

Start the weekend right at Domaine de Broglie! Extended hours with glass and bottle purchases every Friday. Join us for wine tastings, cheese & charcuterie, board & lawn games, and music on the record player – all complemented by our incredible sunset views. This is the ideal way to start your weekend of tastings on the Dundee Hills. BYOV: Bring Your Own Vinyl, and we may play it on the record player or browse through our collection!