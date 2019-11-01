Sip at Sunset

October 25 | November 1 | November 8 | November 15

4pm – 7pm



Start the weekend right at Domaine de Broglie!



Extended hours with glass and bottle purchases continue on select Fridays. Join us for wine tastings, cheese and charcuterie, board games, and music on the record player - all complemented by our incredible sunset views. This is the ideal way to start your weekend of tastings on the Dundee Hills.



BYOV: Bring Your Own Vinyl, and we may play it on the record player!