Location:Domaine de Broglie
Map:6475 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: 503-376-1619
Email:Events@domainedebroglie.com
Website:http://https://www.domainedebroglie.com/
All Dates:Nov 1, 2019 - Nov 15, 2019

Sip at Sunset

October 25 | November 1 | November 8 | November 15
4pm – 7pm

Start the weekend right at Domaine de Broglie!

Extended hours with glass and bottle purchases continue on select Fridays. Join us for wine tastings, cheese and charcuterie, board games, and music on the record player - all complemented by our incredible sunset views. This is the ideal way to start your weekend of tastings on the Dundee Hills.

BYOV: Bring Your Own Vinyl, and we may play it on the record player!

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

