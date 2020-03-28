 Calendar Home
Mar 28, 2020 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Sip and Paint

Join Dawning’s Art at Arcane Cellars Winery on March 28th to celebrate the season in style. Enjoy an afternoon of fun painting and great wine. Step by step painting instruction provided. No experience needed. Bring a friend to share a bottle of wine. Take home your own masterpiece. Must be 21+ to drink alcohol and minors (12 and older) are welcome.

In this class we will be creating “Wine Time”

Class starts promptly at 1pm.

Ticket price includes all materials, instruction, aprons, 12×16 take-home canvas and a glass of Arcane Cellars’ Wheatland White!

 

Fee: $30.00

A painting class at a winery is a wonderful way to spend the afternoon.

