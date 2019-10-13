|Location:
|Archer Vineyard
|Map:
|32230 NE Old Parrett Mountain Rd, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|9712022146
|Email:
|dawning@dawningsart.com
|Website:
|http://dawningsart.com/wp/classes/product/sip-and-paint-class-oct-26th-archer-vineyard/
|All Dates:
Sip and Paint
Enjoy an afternoon of fun painting and great wine. Step by step painting instruction provided. No experience needed. Bring a friend to share a bottle of wine. Take home your own masterpiece. Must be 21+ to drink alcohol and minors (12 and older) are welcome.
Fee: $30.00
Join Dawning’s Art at Archer Vineyard on October 26th to celebrate fall in style.