Location:Arcane Cellars
Map:22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
Phone: 9712022146
Email:dawning@dawningsart.com
Website:http://dawningsart.com/wp/classes/product/uncorked-painting-class-oct-13th-arcane-cellars/
All Dates:Oct 13, 2019 - Oct 14, 2019 October 13th 1pm-4pm

Sip and Paint

Sip and Paint with Dawning’s Art at Arcane Cellars Winery on October 13th. Celebrate harvest season in style! Enjoy an afternoon of fun painting and great wine. Step by step painting instruction provided. No experience needed. Bring a friend to share a bottle of wine. Take home your own masterpiece. Must be 21+ to drink alcohol and minors (12 and older) are welcome.

 Fee: $30.00

Join the Harvest Festival fun at Arcane Cellars on October 13th.

Arcane Cellars
Arcane Cellars 22350 22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
