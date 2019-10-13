Sip and Paint

Sip and Paint with Dawning’s Art at Arcane Cellars Winery on October 13th. Celebrate harvest season in style! Enjoy an afternoon of fun painting and great wine. Step by step painting instruction provided. No experience needed. Bring a friend to share a bottle of wine. Take home your own masterpiece. Must be 21+ to drink alcohol and minors (12 and older) are welcome.

Fee: $30.00