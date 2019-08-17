Sigrid in Summer Release Party

We welcome you to join us as we celebrate the release of our 2017 Sigrid Chardonnay. There are only a few small places on earth where the noble varietal of Chardonnay truly reaches great heights, and Oregon’s northern Willamette Valley is one of these extraordinary places. Sigrid is our estate grown, biodynamic Chardonnay blended from a selection of the very best barrels. It’s a sommelier favorite amongst Michelin-starred restaurants in the United States and internationally. We will be pouring library vintages of Sigrid Chardonnay alongside the 2017 release, paired with locally sourced gourmet bites featuring honey from the Bergström bees.



Complimentary for up to four guests with each Bergström Club Membership. $40 per non-member. Please allow us to waive the entry fee with a purchase of two or more featured bottles.





