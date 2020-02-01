Share The Love





Love is in the air and we have plenty to share!



We’ve partnered with winery colleagues to create a unique club sharing program, Share the Love. Throughout February, your club membership gives you access to the same benefits received by members of nine other wineries! That’s nine additional clubs for you to enjoy all month!



Fill your hearts with love and your glasses with wine. Pick up your Share the Love card at Winter’s Hill Estate and start enjoying wine clubs across the Valley, February 1-29, 2020.



Participating Wineries:



ArborBrook Vineyards

Dobbes Family Estate

Duck Pond

Erath Winery

The Four Graces

Montinore Estate

Pike Road Winery

Roco Winery

Torii Mor

Winter’s Hill Estate



Pick up your Share the Love access card from us at Winter’s Hill beginning February 1, 2020, and start visiting the rest! Enjoy the bounty of the Willamette Valley from a members’ view – their benefits are your benefits!



Membership benefits vary by winery, offer good February 1st – 29th and valid only when you present your Share the Love card. For more information call the tasting room at 503-864-4592.



This offer is only good for our Cellar Door Club Members. If you would like to join we would love to have you! You can sign up in the tasting room.