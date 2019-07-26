Shakespeare on the Lawn

Experience Theatre Project is proud to present The Comedy of Errors performed on the Durant Vineyards Tasting Room lawn. In this classic Shakespeare comedy, guests will enjoy slapstick humor and mistaken identity in addition to puns and word play. Durant Vineyards wine and signature platters will be available for purchase. All ages are welcome - suggested donation of $10 (donated to Experience Theatre Project). Event packages and VIP seating options available.