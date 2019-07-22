Sensory Evaluation of Wine

Designed for novice and advanced wine connoisseurs alike, our Sensory Evaluation of Wine Series aims to help you gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of the essential aspects of sensory evaluation that are often overlooked in most wine tastings.



EXPERIENCING WINE: SAUVIGNON BLANC

This event is taught by Oregon State University sensory scientist, Dr. Elizabeth Tomasino, a foremost expert on wine sensory analysis and flavor chemistry.



During the two-hour event, you will:



* Journey through winemaking regions that produce this varietal

* Gain training on identifying aromas tradition to this wine (including apple, peach, passionfruit)

* Enjoy a tasting of four different examples of this much loved white wine



What makes this wine workshop unique is that it couples science with the senses, which results in a richer tasting experience.



SEP. 6 | PORTLAND, OR

Oregon State Food Innovation Center

1207 NW Naito Parkway #154,

Portland, OR 97209

Free Parking Onsite



SEP. 13 | CORVALLIS, OR

Oregon State Main Campus | Wiegand Hall

3051 SW Campus Way

Corvallis, OR 97330

Free Parking Onsite



For more information and to register, please visit - https://pace.oregonstate.edu/wine.

Fee: $50