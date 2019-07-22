 Calendar Home
Location:Oregon State Food Innovation Center
Map:1207 NW Naito Parkway #154, Portland, OR 97209
Phone: 5417374197
Email:greg.aronoff@oregonstate.edu
Website:http://https://pace.oregonstate.edu/catalog/sensory-evaluation-wine
All Dates:Jul 22, 2019 - Sep 6, 2019

Sensory Evaluation of Wine

Designed for novice and advanced wine connoisseurs alike, our Sensory Evaluation of Wine Series aims to help you gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of the essential aspects of sensory evaluation that are often overlooked in most wine tastings.

EXPERIENCING WINE: SAUVIGNON BLANC
This event is taught by Oregon State University sensory scientist, Dr. Elizabeth Tomasino, a foremost expert on wine sensory analysis and flavor chemistry.

During the two-hour event, you will:

* Journey through winemaking regions that produce this varietal
* Gain training on identifying aromas tradition to this wine (including apple, peach, passionfruit)
* Enjoy a tasting of four different examples of this much loved white wine

What makes this wine workshop unique is that it couples science with the senses, which results in a richer tasting experience.

SEP. 6 | PORTLAND, OR
Oregon State Food Innovation Center
1207 NW Naito Parkway #154,
Portland, OR 97209
Free Parking Onsite

SEP. 13 | CORVALLIS, OR
Oregon State Main Campus | Wiegand Hall
3051 SW Campus Way
Corvallis, OR 97330
Free Parking Onsite

For more information and to register, please visit - https://pace.oregonstate.edu/wine.

Fee: $50

This two-hour wine-tasting workshop is designed to be insightful and fun.

