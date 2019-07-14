Second Generation Vintners Seminar

The Second Generation Vintners (2GV) Oregon Originals is a Pinot Noir collaboration between the siblings at Elk Cove, Ponzi & Sokol Blosser. Join winemakers Adam Campbell, Luisa Ponzi and Alex Sokol Blosser for an informative wine seminar and tasting to explore the 2GV wine project.



In the early 1970s, three young families settled in Oregon’s Willamette Valley with a mutual vision of making world-class Pinot noir. Now in the second generation, these wineries have grown their operations and are recognized internationally while remaining family-owned and operated and true to their roots. Echoing the same collaborative spirit of their parents, together they have crafted this unique cuvée, blending the fruit of each original vineyard into one single expression of Pinot noir, highlighting the unique sites and individual styles of the winemakers.



Only 300 cases were bottled, with 150 cases being donated to various charities including Oregon’s ¡Salud! Foundation.

Fee: $70.00