 Calendar Home
Location:Elk Cove Vineyards
Map:27751 NW Olson Road, Gaston, Oregon 97119
Phone: 503-985-7760
Email:info@elkcove.com
Website:http://https://elkcove.com/events/
All Dates:Jul 14, 2019 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Second Generation Vintners Seminar

The Second Generation Vintners (2GV) Oregon Originals is a Pinot Noir collaboration between the siblings at Elk Cove, Ponzi & Sokol Blosser. Join winemakers Adam Campbell, Luisa Ponzi and Alex Sokol Blosser for an informative wine seminar and tasting to explore the 2GV wine project.

In the early 1970s, three young families settled in Oregon’s Willamette Valley with a mutual vision of making world-class Pinot noir. Now in the second generation, these wineries have grown their operations and are recognized internationally while remaining family-owned and operated and true to their roots. Echoing the same collaborative spirit of their parents, together they have crafted this unique cuvée, blending the fruit of each original vineyard into one single expression of Pinot noir, highlighting the unique sites and individual styles of the winemakers.

Only 300 cases were bottled, with 150 cases being donated to various charities including Oregon’s ¡Salud! Foundation.

Fee: $70.00

Join winemakers Adam Campbell, Luisa Ponzi and Alex Sokol Blosser for an informative wine seminar!

Elk Cove Vineyards
Elk Cove Vineyards 27751 27751 NW Olson Road, Gaston, Oregon 97119
July (2019)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable