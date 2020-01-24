 Calendar Home
Location:Domaine de Broglie
Map:6475 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: 503-376-1619
Email:Events@domainedebroglie.com
Website:http://https://www.domainedebroglie.com/en/visit
All Dates:Jan 24, 2020 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Seafood Boil

Join us on Friday, January 24th, for the Domaine de Broglie Seafood Boil!

Guests will be greeted with hors d’oeuvres before heading down to the cellar for a seafood experience, complete with Dungeness crab, Oregon shellfish, andouille sausage, corn on the cob, and red potatoes, all poured down the table. Put down the utensils, gather around the table, and dig in! We’ll provide the crab crackers and bibs.

After dinner, come back upstairs to the Salon for a fireside chat with winemaker Dave Petterson to discuss the 2019 harvest. Enjoy an assortment of desserts and coffee service. During this evening, attendees can enjoy special discounts on cases of wine.

Reservations are required. Please contact Events@DomainedeBroglie.com or call 503-376-1619 to reserve your seats. Guests must be 21 years of age or older.

 

Fee: $105 per person, $95 per member of The Academy (includes wine pairing and gratuity)

