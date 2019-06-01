 Calendar Home
Location:Coria Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
Phone: 503-363-0525
Email:katie@coriaestates.com
Website:http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings
All Dates:Jun 1, 2019 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Saturday Musica: Mitch Lies & The Alibis

Mitch Lies & The Alibis are back at Coria on June 1! Bring the whole family to experience the music and our awesome views. Dogs are allowed on leash.

The Foodology food truck will be here all day serving up their tasty dishes!

