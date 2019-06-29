|Location:
|Cubanisimo Vineyards
|Map:
|1754 Best Rd NW, Salem, or 97304
|Phone:
|5035881763
|Email:
|paige@cubanisimovineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://shop.cubanisimovineyards.com/xe/xe.asp?page=viewitem&p=568&cat=C0005&fbclid=IwAR2aR6G54xB3iVHnIU2qcYf36W_GIOmh59oNNCGF-NrE02gF494bFHeZC6E
|All Dates:
Salsa Lesson Series
FIND YOUR DANCE PARTNER AND COME SALSA WITH US!
The Salsa Lesson Series is a 3 month, 3 lesson series. You will get an hour lesson in June, July, August. This also includes food and wine. The event is 6-8PM, with food and wine being from 6-7pm and the lesson 7-8pm.
**Please sign up with a dance partner
**There is only room for 30 people (15 dance partners)
**No physical tickets will be sent to you. We will have your name on our list.
**Dates of your lessons: June 29, July 13, August 10