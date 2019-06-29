Salsa Lesson Series

FIND YOUR DANCE PARTNER AND COME SALSA WITH US!

The Salsa Lesson Series is a 3 month, 3 lesson series. You will get an hour lesson in June, July, August. This also includes food and wine. The event is 6-8PM, with food and wine being from 6-7pm and the lesson 7-8pm.

**Please sign up with a dance partner

**There is only room for 30 people (15 dance partners)

**No physical tickets will be sent to you. We will have your name on our list.

**Dates of your lessons: June 29, July 13, August 10