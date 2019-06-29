 Calendar Home
Location:Cubanisimo Vineyards
Map:1754 Best Rd NW, Salem, or 97304
Phone: 5035881763
Email:paige@cubanisimovineyards.com
Website:http://https://shop.cubanisimovineyards.com/xe/xe.asp?page=viewitem&p=568&cat=C0005&fbclid=IwAR2aR6G54xB3iVHnIU2qcYf36W_GIOmh59oNNCGF-NrE02gF494bFHeZC6E
All Dates:Jun 29, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Salsa Lesson Series

FIND YOUR DANCE PARTNER AND COME SALSA WITH US!
The Salsa Lesson Series is a 3 month, 3 lesson series. You will get an hour lesson in June, July, August. This also includes food and wine. The event is 6-8PM, with food and wine being from 6-7pm and the lesson 7-8pm.
**Please sign up with a dance partner
**There is only room for 30 people (15 dance partners)
**No physical tickets will be sent to you. We will have your name on our list.
**Dates of your lessons: June 29, July 13, August 10

