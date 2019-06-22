 Calendar Home
Location:Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards
Map:960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
Phone: 541 459-6060
Email:wine@reustlevineyards.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/salmon-bake-high-street-band-concert.html
All Dates:Jun 22, 2019 6:00 pm

Salmon Bake & High Street Band Concert

June 22, 2019
Annual Salmon Bake
6:00PM
Join us for dinner at 6:00PM and enjoy the High Street Band as we celebrate at our Spring Salmon Bake and Smoked Rib Dinner. Your $135 per person ticket price includes a full dinner, preferred seating with complimentary wine and Native American Style Open Fire Roasted Salmon along with Smoked Baby Back Pork Ribs, and served with green salad, fresh seasonal fruit, summer orzo salad, tortellini salad, artisan bread, and to finish a decadent dessert. In addition, each couple receives a selection of 6 pre-selected wines to take home. Call the winery at (541) 459-6060 or email us at wine@reustlevineyards.com to RSVP as this event will fill up fast.

*Please note our tasting room will be CLOSED on June 22nd so we can prepare for the Salmon Bake.
The gates will OPEN for the event at 5:30PM.

 

Fee: $135

Join us for our annual Salmon Bake & Smoked Babyback Rib Dinner with The High Street Band

