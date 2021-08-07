Run For The Oaks 2021

Run for the Oaks will begin on Saturday morning August 7th, 2021 at Left Coast Estate. All proceeds from the race, food, and wine sales for the day will be devoted to the Oak Savanna Restoration Project. Following the race, wine tasting, music, and awards will be held in the Oak Savanna, across from the tasting room.



Be a part of the Oak Savanna Restoration Project at Left Coast Estate! This is the sixth annual Run for the Oaks at Left Coast Estate. The course will predominantly be on rolling gravel roads or off-road with trail and paved road segments. Picture a run or a leisurely stroll through some of the most beautiful estate vineyards and old-growth oak savannas of Oregon Wine Country. You will be cooled by the breezes of the Van Duzer Corridor, across a flowering landscape, and your participation celebrated with Left Coast's award-winning wines.



Our hope is that, through the years, racers will see the improvements we are making in the forest and witness their own contributions to those efforts as the restoration project develops and grows. We seek to expand the trail system and make it a true ecological experience open to everyone who comes to visit us at the estate.



*Entry includes race logo T-shirts, hydration stations, GoVino wine glass, a glass of wine after the run, awards, and professional chip timing.

Fee: $45 to $65.