Rose

We are celebrating the release of our Estate Rustique Rosé 2019 vintage! The team at Coeur de Terre is very proud of our unique Syrah/Pinot Noir Rosé. Food pairings will be provided by Biscuit and Pickles and enjoy live music while tasting through new releases and special library wines. $30 for non club members, free for club members.

Fee: $30 for non club, free for club members