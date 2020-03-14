 Calendar Home
Location:Coeur de Terre
Map:21000 SW Eagle Point, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 5038834111
Email:janna@cdtvineyard.com
Website:http://21000 SW Eagle Point
All Dates:Mar 14, 2020 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Rose

We are celebrating the release of our Estate Rustique Rosé 2019 vintage! The team at Coeur de Terre is very proud of our unique Syrah/Pinot Noir Rosé. Food pairings will be provided by Biscuit and Pickles and enjoy live music while tasting through new releases and special library wines. $30 for non club members, free for club members.

 

Fee: $30 for non club, free for club members

Rosé Release Party!

