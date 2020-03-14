|Location:
|Coeur de Terre
|Map:
|21000 SW Eagle Point, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
|Phone:
|5038834111
|Email:
|janna@cdtvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://21000 SW Eagle Point
|All Dates:
Rose
We are celebrating the release of our Estate Rustique Rosé 2019 vintage! The team at Coeur de Terre is very proud of our unique Syrah/Pinot Noir Rosé. Food pairings will be provided by Biscuit and Pickles and enjoy live music while tasting through new releases and special library wines. $30 for non club members, free for club members.
Fee: $30 for non club, free for club members
Rosé Release Party!