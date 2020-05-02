|Location:
|ROCO Winery
|Map:
|13260 NE Red Hills Rd., Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|(503)538-7625
|Email:
|kelly@rocowinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.rocowinery.com
|All Dates:
Rosé Soiree: Expressions of Rosé
Including the newly released 2017 RMS Brut Rosé
Saturday May 2nd, 11-5
Explore a flight of four very distinct Rosés including:
2017 Rosé - 100% Pinot Noir
2018 Rosé - 90% Chardonnay /10% Pinot Noir
2019 Rosé - 75% Pinot Meunier / 20% Pinot Noir / 5% Chardonnay
2017 RMS Brut Rosé - 100% Pinot Noir Sparkling wine (New!)
The event will feature an array of tasty bites and an optional Pinot Noir flight.
$25pp / Fee waived with a six bottle purchase.
Complimentary for Members.
Fee: $25
