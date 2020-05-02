 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Winery
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Rd., Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: (503)538-7625
Email:kelly@rocowinery.com
Website:http://www.rocowinery.com
All Dates:May 2, 2020 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Rosé Soiree: Expressions of Rosé

Including the newly released 2017 RMS Brut Rosé
Saturday May 2nd, 11-5

Explore a flight of four very distinct Rosés including:
2017 Rosé - 100% Pinot Noir
2018 Rosé - 90% Chardonnay /10% Pinot Noir
2019 Rosé - 75% Pinot Meunier / 20% Pinot Noir / 5% Chardonnay
2017 RMS Brut Rosé - 100% Pinot Noir Sparkling wine (New!)

The event will feature an array of tasty bites and an optional Pinot Noir flight.

$25pp / Fee waived with a six bottle purchase.
Complimentary for Members.

 

Fee: $25

ROCO Winery
ROCO Winery 13260 13260 NE Red Hills Rd., Newberg, OR 97132
