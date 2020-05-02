Rosé Soiree: Expressions of Rosé

Including the newly released 2017 RMS Brut Rosé

Saturday May 2nd, 11-5



Explore a flight of four very distinct Rosés including:

2017 Rosé - 100% Pinot Noir

2018 Rosé - 90% Chardonnay /10% Pinot Noir

2019 Rosé - 75% Pinot Meunier / 20% Pinot Noir / 5% Chardonnay

2017 RMS Brut Rosé - 100% Pinot Noir Sparkling wine (New!)



The event will feature an array of tasty bites and an optional Pinot Noir flight.



$25pp / Fee waived with a six bottle purchase.

Complimentary for Members.

Fee: $25