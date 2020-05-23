 Calendar Home
Location:Domaine de Broglie
Map:6475 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: 503-376-1600
Email:info@domainedebroglie.com
Website:http://6475 Northeast Hilltop Lane
All Dates:May 23, 2020 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Rosé Release Party

Kick off sunshine season with the release of our limited 2018 Pinot Noir Rosé accompanied by gourmet ice cream from our friends at Cream NW.

The celebration is just beginning - stay tuned for Part II of our Rosé Release, coming later this year!

Complimentary for Members | Non-Members $25

 

Fee: $25 per person

Kick off sunshine season with the release of our limited 2018 Pinot Noir Rosé accompanied by gourmet ice cream from our friends at Cream NW.The celebration is just beginning - stay tuned for Part II of our Rosé Release, coming later this year!Complimentary for Members | Non-Members $25   Fee: $25 per person
Domaine de Broglie
Domaine de Broglie 97114 6475 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, Oregon 97114
May (2020)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Archives  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable