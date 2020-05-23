|Location:
|Domaine de Broglie
|Map:
|6475 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, Oregon 97114
|Phone:
|503-376-1600
|Email:
|info@domainedebroglie.com
|Website:
|http://6475 Northeast Hilltop Lane
|All Dates:
Rosé Release Party
Kick off sunshine season with the release of our limited 2018 Pinot Noir Rosé accompanied by gourmet ice cream from our friends at Cream NW.
The celebration is just beginning - stay tuned for Part II of our Rosé Release, coming later this year!
Complimentary for Members | Non-Members $25
