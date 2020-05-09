 Calendar Home
Location:Solena Estate
Map:17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148-8420
Phone: 5036623700
Email:info@solenaestate.com
Website:http://17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd
All Dates:May 9, 2020 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Rosé Release Party

Come together to celebrate the return of your favorite Rosé! The 2019 Rosé is here and ready for you to enjoy all summer long! We will be serving full glasses of Rosé and lite bites for all to enjoy on a perfect spring evening. We will see you there!

Tickets: $10 per person (will include glass of Rose and lite bites)

 

Fee: $10

