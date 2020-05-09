|Location:
|Solena Estate
|Map:
|17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148-8420
|Phone:
|5036623700
|Email:
|info@solenaestate.com
|Website:
|http://17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd
|All Dates:
Rosé Release Party
Come together to celebrate the return of your favorite Rosé! The 2019 Rosé is here and ready for you to enjoy all summer long! We will be serving full glasses of Rosé and lite bites for all to enjoy on a perfect spring evening. We will see you there!
Tickets: $10 per person (will include glass of Rose and lite bites)
Fee: $10
Come together to celebrate the return of your favorite Rosé!