Rosé Release Party
2019 Rosé is being released! This year for the 1st time we will be offering Magnums of our delicious Rosé. Stock up now because our Rosé will not last long!! It typically sells out by early July.
Past Acclaim for our Rosé:
Vinepair.com The 25 Best Rosé Wines of 2019
Vinepair.com The 25 Best Rosé Wines of 2018
Snooth.com Top 5 Rosés For Summer 2014
90+ points: Vinous, Pinot File, Snooth.com
Outstanding: Great Northwest Wine
PopSugar.com 26 Rosé Wines You Have To Try This Summer
Join us from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. $15 tasting, complimentary for Cellar Door Club members and 4 guests.
Fee: $15